Two weeks of discussions, but no major obstacle for the presidential majority and its allies, despite opposition objections. A solemn vote was held Tuesday at the Palais-Bourbon, at the end of which the deputies adopted at first reading the bill on “separatism”, with 347 votes in favor, 151 against and 65 abstentions. The debates around the 51 articles of the text ended on Saturday 13 February. It will land in the Senate on March 30, for final adoption before the summer, hopes the government.

So far, the text as it was presented and defended by the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin has only been modified at the margin by the deputies. Out of 2,700 amendments tabled – most of them by the Macronist majority itself – around 300 were adopted. In addition, LaREM and its Modem and Agir supporters have finally shown relative unity.

If some articles have deeply divided the benches of the Assembly on the right and on the left, such as the one dealing with home instruction, others were nevertheless adopted almost unanimously. This is the case with article 4, known as “Samuel Paty”, which tightens sanctions in the event of threats and violence against a public service official or an elected official. This was adopted with 130 votes in favor, none against and 4 abstentions (from rebellious France).

A delicate crest line for LR

Regarding the solemn vote on the text as a whole, the GDR group, on which the Communist deputies sit, mostly abstained. In an interview given to Obs, Marie-George Buffet conceded several good points to the bill, such as the ban on virginity certificates. Other PCF elected officials, like Elsa Faucillon, have announced that they will vote against a text “Ineffective and which serves as a backdrop to the Macron-Le Pen duel”. Socialist and related MPs also mostly abstained. On the benches of rebels, the vote against was unanimous. Alexis Corbière, as such, denounced the debate “Which divides the country”, made possible by a text in “A little paternalistic look which consists in saying: these Muslims, they must organize themselves differently”.

On the other side of the Chamber, “The Republicans” voted in majority against, with some abstentions. Anxious to remain on their delicate crest line (not to give their assent to the government, while not appearing lax on the issue of Islamism), the elected LR officials denounced “A bill of posting which is not up to the stakes”. The deputy Éric Ciotti, faithful to his obsessions, spat all the evil he thinks of a “Addition of measures from which all the real subjects have been evacuated: conspicuous religious symbols, radicalization, immigration”. A position without surprise, not so far from that of the six RN parliamentarians, who opted for abstention. Difficult for them, indeed, to display a strict opposition to a law which puts them back in the saddle in the public debate and which claims to fight Islamism. But neither is it, for Marine Le Pen and her colleagues, to vote for and appear in agreement with the executive.

The freedoms in question

Now the Senate is responsible for reviewing the bill. And it is precisely the right LR senatorial, majority, which has the hand. She has already announced that she wants “Rebalance” the text by the voice of Senator Philippe Bas, in the Figaro. He considers, in tune with LR deputies, that the “separatism” law does not name its real target, Islamism, and therefore misses the mark, while threatening to “Destabilize our already fragmented society”. “This drift from the particular target to the general rule does not apply only to freedom of worship, details the elected representative of La Manche on a daily basis on the right. It applies to freedom of association, freedom of education with the prohibition of home schooling, the free administration of local authorities … However, each time these are freedoms with constitutional value. ” It remains to be seen how far the showdown between the Senate and the Assembly will go, knowing that the latter has the last word anyway.