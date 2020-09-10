There’ll due to this fact have been no “revolution” within the ranks of Macronist deputies. As anticipated, the favourite Christophe Castaner was elected president of the group on Thursday in Amiens (Somme), beating his competitor Aurore Bergé by 145 votes in opposition to 120, after a second spherical. The previous Minister of the Inside and deputy for Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, who due to this fact succeeds Gilles Le Gendre, had already taken the lead within the first spherical.

“The person of the most important wave of repression, violence, mutilation and condemnation now embodies macronism within the Nationwide Meeting. How can the strolling deputies hate the folks to the purpose of selecting such a logo? »Reacted FI deputy Jean-Luc Mélenchon on Twitter.

A authorities candidate, who has not hidden his assist for his former spokesperson, Christophe Castaner should now cope with a gaggle weakened by a number of waves of exits, divided between its inner currents and by which he’s very removed from making the unanimity. Evidenced by the twenty-five small voices of distinction with Aurore Bergé, a really meager advance for a candidate who claims to “deliver collectively” his political household. The signal, quite the opposite, that the group is reduce in two.

A superb overview of the present ambiance in Macronie

Between the Castaner and Bergé camps, two colleges are opposed. The MP for Yvelines, defector of LR – she successively supported Nicolas Sarkozy, Alain Juppé and François Fillon earlier than turning to Macron -, targeted her marketing campaign internally on a “empowerment” of parliamentarians vis-à-vis- screw of the chief. Sufficient to seduce sure elected officers that suffer from their repute as “Playmobil deputies” on the boot of Emmanuel Macron, mocked by the opposition. And who see in Christophe Castaner a authorities parachute, to whom it will have been needed to search out comfort after his departure from Place Beauvau. The respondent known as in response to think about the chief as a “associate” and never an “adversary”.

Larem elected two new committee chairs: fadila khattabi (social affairs) and laurence Maillart-méhaignerie (sustainable improvement).

The election, removed from resolving the basic issues which fracture the bulk, was above all a possibility to publicly show the divisions between parliamentarians. François de Rugy, one other unsuccessful candidate for the presidency of the group (eradicated within the first spherical), thus took a few of his colleagues abruptly on Wednesday, asserting to vote “in a private capability” for Aurore Bergé, praising his “fidelity in his will. to develop our group and an ideal data of the group by which it has been very energetic since 2017 ”. Qualities that the previous Minister of Ecological Transition and President of the Nationwide Meeting due to this fact can not discover in Christophe Castaner… “What the fuck, François? »Had tweeted – in English within the textual content – the deputy of Isère Émilie Chalas, waving” the fault line “that might represent the victory of Aurore Bergé … earlier than withdrawing his put up, as quickly as Christophe Castaner elected. A superb overview of the present ambiance in Macronie.

The massive loser, Aurore Bergé, despatched greetings within the type of a warning to her opponent: “The rally can’t be decreed, it’s constructed. It’s not an possibility, however a necessity. “Christophe Castaner, who needs” to regain the sensation of collective satisfaction which accompanied the election of Emmanuel Macron in 2017 “, is warned.