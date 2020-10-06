Have you ever heard of “catch-all” laws? Real legislative monsters, in content and form. Like the Macron law of 2015, which jumbled up the work on Sundays, liberalized coach transport, in addition to capping compensation in the event of dismissal. All in one text! The Pacte law, in 2019, was built according to the same model, and ranged from the privatization of Aéroports de Paris to the legal redefinition of companies. What is the relationship between the different articles of these texts? “It is always more about liberalizing and unraveling the state. These texts seem to result from a brainstorming between technocrats who are wondering how to liquidate public power in a single attempt “, denounces the deputy FI Mathilde Panot, about the last “catch-all” law to date, which must be voted on Tuesday in the National Assembly.

Anti-squat amendment

Called the law of acceleration and simplification of public action (Asap), it is so broad that it breaks all records. It attacks both advisory commissions, the vital card and the Town Planning Code, as well as the Universal National Service. Composed of 50 articles, to which 30 amendments having the value of articles have been added, the text has mainly made people talk about its “anti-squat” amendment. The LaREM reporter of the project, Guillaume Kasbarian, pulled it out of his sleeve at the last moment. It is a question of extending the process of eviction by prefectural way to secondary residences and to “occasional accommodation”, which has no legal definition, at the risk of increasing the number of evictions without merit and without going through the judge. The text also provides for tripling prison sentences and fines, in addition to obtaining the immediate appearance of the occupants.

A real time bomb

This amendment alone could have made up a law. But Macronie wants to go fast, very fast, and revel in the acronym formed by the name of its reform. “Asap” means “as soon as possible” in English, which translates to us as “as quickly as possible”. Its official objective is “to improve relations between citizens and the administration by simplifying standards and procedures”, but its real goal is to eliminate several commissions, observatories and institutes accused of unnecessarily delaying decision-making, in addition to serving as a means of appeal in the event of a citizen dispute. A real time bomb, the social and environmental effects of which will have repercussions for decades, the text provides for the suppression or the merger of fifteen recognized organizations (see box below). After having dissolved the National Poverty Observatory in 2019, the executive “Wants to smash thermometers to deny problems rather than solve them.” Moreover, if the Observatory has disappeared, poverty is still there ”, Mathilde Panot alert.

Behind this text “In reality, there are still fewer public services and, above all, ever less government hidden away – the opposite of what the French expect”, agrees with the deputy GDR Gabriel Serville, outraged by the abolition of the National Commission for the Evaluation of State Overseas Policies. Among the long list of victims is also the National Forestry Office (ONF), whose future now depends on an ordinance. “The government is authorized to draft a law to hire private contractors in place of ONF officials, who nevertheless have police and forest offense powers. We are clearly moving towards the privatization of an Office which will be subject to private pressure. Our forests are in great danger ”, insists Mathide Panot.

The Asap law also weakens the Public Order Code and in certain cases authorizes work to be launched even before having obtained authorization. The examination of the text, last Friday, finally gave rise to genuine democratic denial. Two days after pushing back Article 25, MPs were forced to a second vote by the government. The power to dispense with public inquiry into projects threatening the environment has thus been given to the prefects …