In 2017, it took barely four months for the neo-President of the Republic to break one of the main tools available to employees to enable them to take charge of health and prevention issues at work. Signed in September, the Macron ordinances put an end to the health, safety and working conditions committee (CHSCT), whose prerogatives were drowned in a catch-all social and economic committee (CSE). Three years later, the major health crisis of Covid-19 has passed by. The government therefore hastened, in September 2020, to include this subject in its list of discussions to be hastened between unions and employers. Based on a national inter-professional agreement (signed by all employers’ organizations and trade unions, except the CGT), whose ink was not quite dry, the deputies of the majority Carole Grandjean and Charlotte Parmentier-Lecocq drafted their bill “to strengthen prevention in health at work”, which arrives at first reading in the National Assembly on Monday.

Risk management always takes precedence over prevention

This text does not manage to forget the original crime against CHSCTs. Its aims are, of course, laudable: to prioritize prevention; “Guarantee rapid and quality access to occupational health services” and fight against “Professional withdrawal”. But the real advances shown are double-edged. Occupational health services (OHS), renamed PTSD (with a P for prevention), are forced to offer a “base offer”. But they remain financially dependent on employers. The shortage of occupational physicians (there are 5,000 for 18 million employees) is masked by the use of voluntary general practitioners, called “corresponding practicing physicians”. These caregivers will be able to have access to a shared medical file, with the employee’s agreement, which will list the latter’s pathologies, but not the risk exposures (night work, chemicals, etc.). These remain listed in the single document which will not be issued by the companies.

“We continue to favor risk management at the expense of prevention, analysis Jérôme Vivenza, CGT, who cites the example of provisions against “Professional withdrawal” : “A dismissal for incapacity is pronounced every two minutes. However, nothing is planned to prevent pathogenic work organizations, depressions due to too heavy workloads. “The trade unionist concludes: “There are many changes, but no new rights in this text. “