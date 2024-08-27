The National Archives has published a new batch of 30 reports from pilots to Cindactas (Integrated Air Defense and Air Traffic Control Centers), linked to the FAB (Brazilian Air Force), about the sighting of UFOs (unidentified flying objects) in Brazilian airspace. The documents were produced in 2023.

Last year’s reports are part of the National Archives collection called “BR DFANBSB ARX”, which has hundreds of documents about UFOs. Here is the full of reports made in 2023 (PDF – 9 MB).

The first report of 2023 is from January 13th. The pilot said he had seen 2 unidentified objects. According to him, the UFOs emitted a white light “intense” and followed the flight until the aircraft landed in Belém (PA).

On January 21, 2023, a pilot reported seeing 4 or 5 UFOs that followed the plane for 40 minutes during the flight between Ilhabela (SP) and Navegantes (SC). They made circular movements, “sometimes forming a circle, approaching and distancing” each other.

“The surprise was due to the lights/movement of the objects not corresponding to a satellite, space junk or any other known phenomenon.”, wrote the pilot.

A pilot reported seeing a UFO on June 7 while flying in the Campo Grande region (MS). According to him, the sky was clear. The pilot stated that he saw an object that emitted a white light in “star shape”. At times, there were reddish shadows.

On September 18, 2023, a pilot claimed to have seen more than 10 UFOs while flying over Beberibe (CE). The objects emitted colored lights.Brightness varying and increasing in quality (lights. one stronger. then 10 different ones. disappear and come back)”, reads the report.

The last report from 2023 is from December 21. According to the pilot, 3 circular objects were sighted, emitting white lights “with variable intensity”. The UFOs followed the flight, always maintaining the same distance from the plane.