8. Spain is one of the only four countries in the world whose anthem has no lyrics. The others are Kosovo, San Marino, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. “La Marcha Granadera” dates from the 18th century and its author is unknown. #CulturalWeekend https://t.co/aq0Rzd8Hw4 pic.twitter.com/eel8YPE3xT

— Mara Away ❄️ (@MaraRWat) August 2, 2020