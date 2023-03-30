The Mexican National Anthem

With music by Jaime Nunó and lyrics by Francisco González Bocanegra, it was performed for the first time in public on September 15, 1854 at the Santa Anna Theater (later the National Theater of Mexico).

It was demolished in 1901 to expand the current Av. 5 de Mayo. pic.twitter.com/FkYcVXObBP — Banqueta Chronicles (@cronicabanqueta) June 1, 2020

He National anthem It is a lyrical poem, where the struggle to protect national sovereignty and independence is exalted, alluding to the battles waged by Mexicans against foreign threats. It is the hope, courage and union of the Mexican people when it comes to defending the homeland. The lyrics of the song allude to the Mexican victories in battles, about the defense of the homeland, the virtues of the people who exercise it and the sacrifice that it entails. The original version is made up of ten stanzas, but in the ninety years that it took to make it official, it went through several modifications, being reduced to four stanzas and the chorus from 1943.

#A day like today, in 1854, the text authored by Francisco González Bocanegra, winner of the contest to write the lyrics of the Mexican National Anthem, is published in the Official Gazette. Originally, it had 10 verses, and today it is content with only four and the chorus. #Happy Friday pic.twitter.com/sS7c9I2Txs — Historical Archive of the Senate of the Republic (@ArchivoSenadoMx) February 3, 2023

In it article 42 of the Law on the National Coat of Arms, Flag and Anthem, mentions that: ‘The National Anthem will only be performed, totally or partially, in solemn acts of an official, civic, cultural, school or sports nature’.

Gird Oh, Homeland! your olive temples

of peace the divine archangel,

that in heaven your eternal destiny

by the finger of God it was written.

But if a strange enemy dares

desecrate your soil with its plant,

think Oh, dear homeland! than heaven

With each son he gave you a soldier.

War, war without truce to those who try

war, war! the patriotic banners

in the waves of blood drenched.

War, war! on the mountain, in the valley,

the horrifying cannons thunder

and the sonorous echoes resound

with the voices of Union! Freedom!

Before, Fatherland, that defenseless your children

Bend your neck under the yoke,

your fields with blood are watered,

His foot is stamped on blood.

And your temples, palaces and towers

collapse with a horrid roar,

and its ruins exist saying:

Of a thousand heroes the homeland was here.

Homeland! Homeland!, your children swear to you

exhale his breath on your behalf,

if the bugle with its warlike accent

Calls them to struggle with bravery.

For you the olive garlands!

A memory for them of glory!

A laurel for you of victory!

A sepulcher for them of honor!

In bloody battles you saw them

for your love throbbing her breasts,

brave the serene shrapnel,

and death or glory seek.

If the memory of ancient exploits

of your children inflames the mind,

the laurels of triumph your forehead,

they will return immortal to ornate.

As the holm oak is struck by lightning,

collapses to the deep torrent,

discord defeated, impotent,

at the feet of the archangel he fell.

No more, of your children the blood,

it spills out in a strife of brothers;

just find the steel in your hands

who your sacred name insulted.

Of the immortal warrior of Zempoala

the terrible sword defends you,

and holds his invincible arm,

your sacred tricolor banner.

He will be from the happy Mexican

in peace and in war the caudillo.

because he knew his shine weapons

circling in the fields of honour.

If you fight against an enemy host,

the warrior trunk summons us,

of Iturbide the sacred flag,

Mexicans, brave continue.

And to the faithful bridles they serve

expired carpet banners;

the laurels of triumph give shade

in front of the brave champion.

Return haughty to the patriotic homes,

the warrior to sing his victory,

holding the palms of glory

who knew how to conquer in the fight.

Their bloody laurels will become

in garlands of myrtle and roses,

than the love of daughters and wives,

He also knows how to reward the brave.

And the one that at the blow of burning shrapnel,

of the Homeland in the altars succumb,

you will get a grave as a reward

where the light shines with glory.

And, from Iguala, the beloved banner

to his bloody entwined sword,

crowned with immortal laurel,

he will form a cross from his grave.