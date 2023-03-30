He Mexican national anthem It is one of the three national symbols of the country together with the shield and the flag, which began to be used in 1854, although it became official in 1943 after a decree issued by Manuel Avila CamachoPresident of Mexico from 1940 to 1946. The stanzas and chorus were composed by the poet Francisco Gonzalez Bocanegrawhile the music was by the composer Jaime Nuno.
In 1853, General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna He ordered a call to be published in the Official Gazette to invite poets to participate in the contest to choose the best composition to be used as a patriotic song.
He National anthem It is a lyrical poem, where the struggle to protect national sovereignty and independence is exalted, alluding to the battles waged by Mexicans against foreign threats. It is the hope, courage and union of the Mexican people when it comes to defending the homeland. The lyrics of the song allude to the Mexican victories in battles, about the defense of the homeland, the virtues of the people who exercise it and the sacrifice that it entails. The original version is made up of ten stanzas, but in the ninety years that it took to make it official, it went through several modifications, being reduced to four stanzas and the chorus from 1943.
For decades it has been mentioned that the Mexican national anthem It is considered the second most beautiful in the world, behind ‘The marsellesa’ from France.
In it article 42 of the Law on the National Coat of Arms, Flag and Anthem, mentions that: ‘The National Anthem will only be performed, totally or partially, in solemn acts of an official, civic, cultural, school or sports nature’.
Likewise, in the case of partial versions, it indicates that in schools and sporting events, such as the Olympic Gamesthe only parts of the hymn that can be interpreted or reproduced are chorus and verse I.
Chorus
Mexican to the war cry
The ready steel and the bridle;
And shake in its centers the earth
To the loud roar of the cannon.
And shake in its centers the earth
To the loud roar of the cannon.
stanzas
Yo
Gird Oh, Homeland! your olive temples
of peace the divine archangel,
that in heaven your eternal destiny
by the finger of God it was written.
But if a strange enemy dares
desecrate your soil with its plant,
think Oh, dear homeland! than heaven
With each son he gave you a soldier.
V
War, war without truce to those who try
war, war! the patriotic banners
in the waves of blood drenched.
War, war! on the mountain, in the valley,
the horrifying cannons thunder
and the sonorous echoes resound
with the voices of Union! Freedom!
SAW
Before, Fatherland, that defenseless your children
Bend your neck under the yoke,
your fields with blood are watered,
His foot is stamped on blood.
And your temples, palaces and towers
collapse with a horrid roar,
and its ruins exist saying:
Of a thousand heroes the homeland was here.
x
Homeland! Homeland!, your children swear to you
exhale his breath on your behalf,
if the bugle with its warlike accent
Calls them to struggle with bravery.
For you the olive garlands!
A memory for them of glory!
A laurel for you of victory!
A sepulcher for them of honor!
The rest of the verses
II
In bloody battles you saw them
for your love throbbing her breasts,
brave the serene shrapnel,
and death or glory seek.
If the memory of ancient exploits
of your children inflames the mind,
the laurels of triumph your forehead,
they will return immortal to ornate.
II
As the holm oak is struck by lightning,
collapses to the deep torrent,
discord defeated, impotent,
at the feet of the archangel he fell.
No more, of your children the blood,
it spills out in a strife of brothers;
just find the steel in your hands
who your sacred name insulted.
IV.
Of the immortal warrior of Zempoala
the terrible sword defends you,
and holds his invincible arm,
your sacred tricolor banner.
He will be from the happy Mexican
in peace and in war the caudillo.
because he knew his shine weapons
circling in the fields of honour.
VII
If you fight against an enemy host,
the warrior trunk summons us,
of Iturbide the sacred flag,
Mexicans, brave continue.
And to the faithful bridles they serve
expired carpet banners;
the laurels of triumph give shade
in front of the brave champion.
VIII
Return haughty to the patriotic homes,
the warrior to sing his victory,
holding the palms of glory
who knew how to conquer in the fight.
Their bloody laurels will become
in garlands of myrtle and roses,
than the love of daughters and wives,
He also knows how to reward the brave.
IX
And the one that at the blow of burning shrapnel,
of the Homeland in the altars succumb,
you will get a grave as a reward
where the light shines with glory.
And, from Iguala, the beloved banner
to his bloody entwined sword,
crowned with immortal laurel,
he will form a cross from his grave.
