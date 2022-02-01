INMA RUIZ Lorca Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 3:05 p.m.



Agents of the National and Local Police of Lorca work in a coordinated manner in the identification of the group of ranchers who assaulted the Local Development Center on Monday in which the Plenary session was going to be held in which a modification in the municipal ordinance was going to be discussed which affects the distance of the farms.

The agents study the recordings of the security cameras and the images that were broadcast by the media in which they can be seen, in some cases without a mask, the faces of the assailants who pushed and attacked the police officers to make their way to the fourth floor of the municipal building. The Police scrutinizes the images to find out who led the break-in at the municipal building, which was followed by dozens of protesters waiting at the door.

Police sources informed THE TRUTH that this afternoon there will be news about the case, “that everything must be very well tied” and that arrests may occur. The assailants can be accused of various crimes, including threats and coercion, attacking law enforcement officers and public disorder. Among the people who could already be identified are some well-known businessmen from the sector in the city.

“We’re going to burn down the building!”



The altercation occurred shortly after half past ten in the morning. Two hours earlier, the ranchers, summoned by the Association of Livestock Entrepreneurs of the Region of Murcia (Acega), had gathered with cars and tractors at the Huerto de la Rueda fairgrounds, from which they left in a caravan and collapsed the city ​​center at rush hour.

While representatives of the protesters appeared before the press and met in an office with the mayor, Diego José Mateos, and several councilors from the government team, the tension outside gradually increased. About 500 ranchers began to surround the building, which was already protected by a strong police device, and several of them managed to break the device and break into the facilities.

The angry mob climbed the stairs to the fourth floor and reached the door of the office where the meeting was being held, where the assailants shouted “We’re going to burn the building down!” Moments of great tension were experienced and the Police had to work hard to reduce and expel the violent ones.

The violence in the corridors also moved to the plenary hall, where the spokeswoman for Vox, Carmen Menduiña, and the IU councilor Gloria Martín staged a heated discussion, blaming each other for the drift of the situation, which required the intervention of several mayors, and to which citizens of the platform ‘Stop feedlots together with homes’ also joined, who had attended the Plenary as listeners and who advocate the reconciliation of residential and livestock land use. The Police had to vacate the fourth floor and, outside, local agents and the National Police Corps dissolved the protesters.