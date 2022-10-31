PT beat the current president by 50.90% to 49.10%

The main Brazilian newspapers highlighted this Monday (31.Oct.2022) the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2022 presidential elections. PT had 50.90% of valid votes against 49.10% of the current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Here are the covers of the newspapers this Monday (31.Oct):

Folha de S.Paulo: “Lula is elected for the 3rd time”.

The state of Sao Paulo: “’There are not two Brazils; It’s time to lay down your weapons.”

The globe: “’There are not two Brazils’. Lula wins Bolsonaro, wins unprecedented 3rd term and promises to reconcile the country”.

Brazilian Post: “Lula has an unprecedented victory and wants to pacify Brazil”.

Economic value: “Lula is elected president”.

State of Mines: “It is necessary to rebuild the soul of this country”.

The time (MG): “Lula is elected president”.

Zero hour (LOL): “Lula is the president”.

Extra (RJ): “Put the picture of Lula again”.

Pernambuco diary: “Northeast gives Lula victory and Raquel makes history”.

INTERNATIONAL

Lula’s victory was also featured in newspapers around the world.

The Wall Street Journal (USA): Lula da Silva defeats Bolsonaro to regain the presidency of Brazil.

La Nación (Argentina): “With a very narrow victory, Lula returns to power in Brazil”.

Clarin (Argentina): “Lula wins by very little and calls for dialogue to end the rift”.

The Country (Spain): “Lula wins in Brazil”.

Public (Portugal): “Brazil chose democracy and re-elected Lula”.

Corriere della Sera (Italy): “Lula elected president in a divided country”.

site of New York Times: “Brazil expels Bolsonaro and brings back former leftist leader Lula”.

site from the agency AP: “Lula returns to the presidency after defeating Bolsonaro”.

site from the agency Reuters: “Lula wins Brazilian election, but Bolsonaro does not admit it”.

Bloomberg: “Lula beats Bolsonaro to win the presidency of a divided Brazil”.

site of The Guardian (UK): “Lula stages surprising comeback to defeat far-right Bolsonaro in Brazilian elections”.

axios: “Bolsonaro’s defeat is a turning point for the climate”.

site from the magazine The Economist: “Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be the next president of Brazil. But will a defeated Jair Bolsonaro accept the result?”