Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- National and foreign businessmenfrom Germany, meet in Mazatlan to share knowledge and ways of operating in the market.

Siegfried Herzog, a businessman from Germany, gave the welcoming remarks. He mentioned being excited to hold a meeting. He also said that he works with the public and private sectors to promote innovation and entrepreneurship.

Mario Romero, from Mexico City, asserted that with this type of event great profits are obtained. Also, Mexico has a great opportunity, it just needs more policies and support.

Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres said that the culture of effort has always existed in Mazatlán.

“The only way to transform the country is to go together, businessmen, governments and citizens,” said Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres.

For his part, the secretary of economy, Javier Gaxiola Coppel, stressed that in Sinaloa there is an active participation of companies.

Gaxiola Coppel argued that imagination is important to have a better development as a society. She congratulated all those present and organizers.