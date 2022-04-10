The first half of 2022 has been stormy for two of the biggest teams in Colombian soccer, Atlético Nacional and América. Already eliminated from international tournaments this year, both changed coaches and concentrated on the local tournament. This Sunday they face each other at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, in a game that continues to be a classic. The initial whistle will be at 5:30 in the afternoon and there will be a broadcast on Win Sports +.

Both coaches have a past in the rival squad. Hernán Darío Herrera, who arrived as manager of the first team of Nacional, after the departure of Alejandro Restrepo, had a very long time as a player for América, with 201 league games and 30 goals between 1985 and 1992, plus another 21 games and two goals in the Copa Libertadores. And he also had a step as a coach in 2006. But his home is Nacional.

“I spent almost 18 years in America. I joined Nacional, a fan of Nacional and right now I’m directing Nacional. I want to win”, declared Herrera on Friday, at a press conference.

Later, in a chat with ESPN, Herrera analyzed the game: “America has always been a great team, it is a team that we do not know how it will come about, due to the change in coach, which will have another idea, but in the last game they made a 4-4 -two. They have very important players, Ramos, Sierra, let’s wait and see how we are going to face them”, he explained.

Despite the problems it has had in the semester and the elimination in the Copa Libertadores, at the hands of Olimpia, from Paraguay, Nacional is doing a good campaign in the League and until Friday it was the leader. He lost the lead with the 2-1 victory of Millonarios against La Equidad and now he seeks to recover it.

America, for a new air

América, on the other hand, has suffered blow after blow this year: it was left out of the Copa Sudamericana, eliminated by Medellín in shots from the penalty spot. In the League, the 3-2 victory against Millonarios, last date, brought them closer to eight, but today they are outside the eight. They have 18 points.

The campaign cost Juan Carlos Osorio his job and in his replacement, América hired Alexandre Guimaraes, who was champion with the Reds in 2019 and then had a not-so-lucky step with Nacional.

“The feelings we have for this second incursion with America are the best, because we return to a place where we know the players, fans, sports management and the city well, so that makes us very optimistic, for all this second incursion with el América”, said Guimaraes, who at the close of this edition had not yet been able to reach Colombia.

“We are in that quest to enter and get the points to enter the final octagonal tournament. They already have a clear idea of ​​what we intend in that race against time that has been the preparation,” he added.

