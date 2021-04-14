A delegation from the National Ambulance headed by the Chief Executive of National Ambulance Ahmed Saleh Al Hajri visited today the points of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, at Dubai International Airport, to view the best services and emergency practices provided by the Foundation at airports, and the visit comes within the framework of coordination and joint cooperation between the two institutions to exchange experiences in Field of emergency work.

The visit program, which began at exactly ten in the morning until one in the afternoon, included a review of the ambulance services provided by Dubai Ambulance at the airport, the readiness of emergency points based inside it, and the high training skills and capabilities of paramedics, which greatly contributed to saving many lives, were reviewed.

Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Khalifa bin Dray, said that the visit comes within the framework of joint, constructive cooperation between the two institutions, to see all new developments in the field of pre-hospital medical care and emergency equipment, which will contribute to raising the efficiency and capabilities of paramedics at the state level.

Al-Dray explained that “Dubai Ambulance” was not satisfied with introducing the latest cars and emergency devices in the world into its fleet only, but also worked to consolidate the approach of innovation and creativity called for by the wise leadership, through the innovation of equipment and devices to deal with critical, unusual conditions, as happened during a crisis Corona pandemic.

He added that the Foundation was not satisfied with preparing at the level of devices and equipment only, but also developed emergency services provided for the first time, to special groups in society, such as senior citizens, people of determination, people with chronic diseases and cases of women and children to ensure that the best emergency services reach them in record time, and under what Circumstance.

Al-Dray stated that the “Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services” has become, with its special capabilities and qualified staff, unique services and initiatives that are the first of their kind in the world, and has become a model to be followed in dealing with crises and disasters.

It is worth noting that Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services provides many emergency services at Dubai airports. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, where it provides 140 paramedics and paramedics, and 23 different ambulance vehicles, including 10 ambulances, two first responder vehicles and 10 golf vehicles (Club car), as well as providing a smart bike (Smart bike) in Airport Building 3, and two segway vehicles. , Distributed over 17 ambulance points.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer of National Ambulance, Ahmed Al-Hajri, indicated that the visit aims to strengthen bilateral partnership and exchange of emergency experiences between the two parties, stressing the importance of concerted efforts and standardization of emergency standards and practices in a way that contributes to the unification and integration of the ambulance system in the country and strengthens the position of the UAE on the global map in providing the best services Pre-hospital emergency medical services according to the highest international standards.





