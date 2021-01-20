The Chief Executive of National Ambulance Ahmed Saleh Al-Hajri said that a proactive emergency plan dedicated to fog times has been activated, including the strategic distribution of emergency points and the dynamic movement of ambulances based on previous statistics, and the strengthening of their presence on the main and vital roads, as well as integrated coordination with strategic partners to raise the efficiency of the joint response To any accidents resulting from the current weather conditions. Al-Hajri warned of the danger of not adhering to safe driving during the fog and the negative consequences that threaten the safety of road users. And in the interest of concerting all efforts to ensure safety on roads in the country and to preserve the lives of its users, he called on everyone to show responsibility and adhere to measures that avoid risks in the event of having to drive in times of fog and preserve the safety of all road users.

The National Ambulance urges drivers to adhere to 15 necessary advice to reduce road accidents during fog, which are attention and caution, adherence to traffic and traffic instructions, not to be distracted by the road, reduce speed while driving and in line with the specified speed in times of fog, allocate additional time for the trip to reach Safely, turn on low headlights or fog lights if any and not use high beams because this obstructs the vision of other drivers, avoid using four warning lights (flashers), maintain an adequate safety distance between vehicles more than the usual distance, be guided by road signs, use of spaces Glass and condensate removal for front and back windows to clarify visibility, refrain from overtaking other vehicles or changing lanes suddenly, and be careful to use directional change lights long before changing lanes, not to stop in the middle of the road, and in case the fog is thick and the traffic cannot be continued, stop The vehicle is outside the road in a safe place away from the traffic and turn on the warning lights four, making sure to carry out the periodic maintenance of the vehicles.

The National Ambulance confirmed its raising the levels of preparedness and taking all proactive measures to deal with the fog that is witnessing in a number of regions of the country, calling on drivers to take caution and caution in such circumstances that witness a decrease in the level of visibility resulting from the formation of fog, and the need to follow the weather and traffic conditions on the roads and make sure Prepare the vehicle before moving. It is noteworthy that the National Ambulance provides its ambulance services around the clock in the northern regions (Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah) through qualified ambulance cadres and teams equipped with a modern fleet of ambulances and advanced equipment, according to the highest standards of excellence for the pre-hospital stage. All residents, citizens and residents, can request service in emergency emergency cases by calling 998 or using the NA998 online application.





