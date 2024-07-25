The National Ambulance reported that children are the most vulnerable group to drowning, identifying four reasons behind drowning accidents on beaches and in swimming pools: lack of family supervision, not being good at swimming, swimming in undesignated areas, and not taking preventive measures while swimming, such as wearing a life jacket.

As part of its campaign “Safe Summer… Be Ready,” and in line with the World Drowning Prevention Day, which falls on July 25 of each year, the National Ambulance stressed the importance of adhering to water safety guidelines and preventive measures against drowning accidents.

The National Ambulance advised the public when visiting swimming pools and beaches in the summer to be careful and follow the safety instructions for visiting beaches or swimming pools, to be sure to learn how to swim and not to practice without others present, to check the weather conditions before going to the sea, to wear a life jacket when participating in water activities, to only swim in designated areas and not to enter the water when the red flag is raised, to refrain from swimming if there is no lifeguard, for parents to monitor their children at all times while wearing a special swimming jacket, to gradually enter the water using the feet and to refrain from running around the swimming pools.

The National Ambulance Service warned that if you feel tired, cold or hot while swimming, you should get out of the water and take a rest in a safe, shaded area. You should also not resist the sea current while swimming in the sea, but rather stay calm and swim parallel to the shore.

He identified five signs that appear on a drowning person: chest pain, coughing, difficulty breathing or speaking, pale skin with blueness of the face and extremities, change in the degree of consciousness, or complete loss of consciousness.

Regarding the first aid that can be provided to a person in cases of drowning, the National Ambulance stated the necessity of calling the lifeguard present at the scene, and in the event that one does not know how to swim and does not have the necessary experience, one should not attempt to rescue the drowning person because this will expose both parties to danger, and to call 999 (police operations), 996 (marine emergency line) and 998 (ambulance).

In the event of removing a drowning person from the water, and the person is trained in first aid, he must follow the following instructions: Place the patient in a safe place, check his level of consciousness, his ability to breathe, and that he has a pulse, check the airway and make sure that there is no foreign body in the airway, open the airway by tilting the head and lifting the chin, or the jaw thrust maneuver in case of suspected head injury.

If the patient is unconscious and breathing, we move the patient to a safe place and cover him after removing his wet clothes, then place him in the side recovery position, and monitor his breathing continuously until the ambulance arrives.

If the person is unconscious, not breathing, and has no pulse, CPR should be started by a trained person.

It is worth noting that the campaign was launched at the beginning of the summer season with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of first aid and preventive measures to deal with emergencies and common injuries during the summer season. It includes a series of educational videos and publications that will be published on the social media platforms of the National Guard, the National Ambulance and the media, with the aim of providing the public with general guidelines for dealing appropriately with emergencies that may arise in the summer until the arrival of specialized ambulance teams, which contributes to enhancing public safety.

The campaign comes within the framework of the first phase of the comprehensive campaign recently launched by the National Guard Command to enhance community awareness of the culture of security and safety and as part of the National Ambulance’s ongoing commitment to enhancing community readiness for emergencies and educating on public health and safety practices in the United Arab Emirates.