The National Ambulance reported that children are the most vulnerable group to drowning, warning against the lack of family supervision, swimming in undesignated areas, and not taking preventive measures while swimming, such as wearing a life jacket.

As part of his campaign “Safe Summer… Be Ready,” and in line with the World Drowning Prevention Day, which falls on July 25 of each year, he stressed the importance of adhering to water safety guidelines and preventive measures against drowning accidents.

The public is advised to be careful when visiting swimming pools and beaches in the summer, follow safety instructions, learn to swim and not practice without others, check the weather conditions before going to the sea, wear a life jacket when participating in water activities, only swim in designated areas and do not enter the water when the red flag is raised, refrain from swimming if there is no lifeguard, have parents monitor their children at all times and have them wear special swimming jackets, gradually enter the water using the feet and refrain from running around the swimming pools.

He called on people who feel tired, cold or hot while swimming to get out of the water and take a rest in a safe, shaded area, or to remain calm and swim parallel to the shore, and not to resist the sea current while swimming in the sea.

He identified five signs that appear on a drowning person, which are chest pain, coughing, difficulty breathing or speaking, pale skin with bluish face and extremities, and a change in the level of consciousness, or complete loss of consciousness. Regarding the first aid that can be provided to a person in cases of drowning, he stressed the need to call the rescuer present at the scene. He warned against trying to save a drowning person if the person does not know how to swim and does not have the necessary experience, because this will expose both parties to danger.

He also stressed the importance of contacting police operations (999), the maritime emergency line (996) and the ambulance (998).

If a drowning person is being removed from the water and the person is trained in first aid, the following instructions must be followed: Place the patient in a safe place, check his level of consciousness, his ability to breathe, and that he has a pulse, check the airway, make sure there is no foreign body in the airway, and open the airway by tilting the head and lifting the chin, or performing a jaw thrust maneuver in case of suspected head injury.

If the patient is unconscious and breathing, he should be moved to a safe place, covered after removing his wet clothes, and placed in the side recovery position, and breathing should be monitored continuously until the ambulance arrives. If he is unconscious and not breathing, and has no pulse, CPR should be started by a trained person.

It is worth noting that the campaign was launched at the beginning of the summer, with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of first aid and preventive measures to deal with emergencies and common injuries during the summer. It includes a series of educational videos and publications that will be published on the social media platforms of the National Guard, the National Ambulance and the media, with the aim of providing the public with general guidelines for dealing appropriately with emergencies that may arise in the summer, until the arrival of specialized ambulance teams, which contributes to enhancing public safety.

The campaign comes within the framework of the first phase of the comprehensive campaign recently launched by the National Guard Command, to enhance community awareness of the culture of security and safety, and as part of the National Ambulance’s ongoing commitment to enhancing community readiness for emergencies, and educating about public health and safety practices in the United Arab Emirates.