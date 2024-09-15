“National ALS Day is a very strong message and perhaps never before has there been such a great mobilization. I thank the Lombardy Region and Councilor Lucchini for this great opportunity.” Thus, Davide Rafanelli, president of Slafood and board member of the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association, commented on the initiative that saw the Belvedere of Palazzo Lombardia light up in green for the 17th National Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Day, an event conceived, organized and promoted on September 14 and 15 by Aisla.