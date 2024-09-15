“These two days are a way to tell everyone to contribute to research, which can really change the lives of people who are suffering from ALS today, but also those who could be affected by this disease tomorrow.” These are the words of Maria Teresa Bellucci, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policies, on the occasion of the celebrations of the 17th National ALS Day, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, an event organized and promoted by Aisla, the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association, on September 14 and 15, which enjoys the High Patronage of the President of the Republic and the patronage of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies.