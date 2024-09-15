“We welcome with great enthusiasm this participation of the Lombardy Region to reiterate the importance that our patients have. As a clinical neurologist and researcher I will never stop saying that it is a battle that we all fight together and the national ALS day is absolutely an example”. This was said by Federica Cerri, neurologist in charge of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) area at the NeMo Milan center and medical scientist commission of the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (AISLA) on the occasion of the turning on of the green lights on the Belvedere of Palazzo Lombardia for the 17th National ALS Day, an event conceived, organized and promoted on September 14 and 15 by Aisla.