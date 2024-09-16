Nighttime illuminations in about 300 monuments, solidarity stalls in the squares, music and meetings. This is how the 17th National Day of ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, was celebrated, organized and promoted by the Italian Association of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (AISLA) with the high patronage of the President of the Republic, the patronage of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies and the Italian municipalities (ANCI). Starting from Palazzo Chigi, buildings and monuments were colored green to demonstrate the support, also from the Institutions, for patients and families. In the squares, more than 300 stalls activated a fundraiser to raise awareness and support research on this rare disease, demonstrating that only by working together can the battle be won.