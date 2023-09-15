On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Aisla, the preview of the National ALS Day took place in Brescia. It was created to commemorate the first sit-in of ALS patients in Rome in 2006 and is transformed into an incredible marathon of events involving the entire country. The preview on September 14th saw Piazza Arnaldo filled with music and art, with the aim of raising funds for the local NeMO clinical center and spreading solidarity.