On the occasion of the 18th National Day of 21 June, the Italian Association for the fight against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma (Ail), as per tradition, presented today in Rome, during a press conference, the progress of research in hematology and the commitment of the 83 provincial sections of Ail in favor of patients and their families. At the medical-scientific meeting on the theme ‘The value of innovation and research in hematology. Ail’s commitment, five independent research projects financed by the main scientific societies were presented, in the presence of the presidents of Sie, Sies, Fil, Gitmo and Aieop and representatives of the world of the third sector.

“For over 50 years AIL has been at the side of hematological patients and their families, supporting scientific research and promoting the progress of knowledge in the field of blood cancers – explains Giuseppe Toro, national president of AIL – Over the years, thanks to research also financed by Ail, the therapies have become increasingly effective and, in the near future, new ones will certainly arrive, capable of offering an ever better quality of life to patients.The constant support for scientific research – continues Toro – translates into a virtuous alliance with scientific societies operating in the hematological field.We are very proud that this year, for the first time, Ail has made available a grant of 150,000 euros to support independent research projects in the field of blood diseases, presented precisely on the occasion of the National Day”.

Research, innovation, assistance are the keywords of Ail’s commitment – explains the association in a note – The data of Ail, active in 83 sections in Italy with over 15,000 volunteers, show that over 20 million were invested in one year euros in research, assistance to patients and caregivers and to raise awareness and inform patients and the public opinion, of which almost 80% in research, assistance and support for blood centres. Over 5 million used to finance 114 studies in Italy and 3.4 million to contribute to the operating costs of the hematology and stem cell transplantation centres. Today, there are about 500,000 people living with blood cancer and 30,000 new diagnoses: thanks to research, patients are more likely to recover or live with the disease for years, maintaining a good quality of life. Supporting patients and making increasingly effective therapies available are objectives that can also be achieved thanks to constant and ever-increasing collaboration with scientific societies and bodies operating in the hematological field.

“Among the future projects, which we care about very much – recalls Toro – there is the strengthening of psychological support aimed at patients, families and caregivers throughout Italy. The mental health of the patient and of the family who assist him is in fact fundamental to ensure adherence to treatment and to overcome the sense of loneliness and isolation that patients and caregivers often experience. To deal with the acceptance of the diagnosis and the change that affects one’s life – underlines the president of Ail – the help of a psycho-oncologist is essential for a patient, a recognized and specialized professional figure who supports the patient and the family in the process of care, offering listening, understanding and support. The AIL psycho-oncologists – concludes the president – are present in the ward, in the clinics, in the AIL lodging houses and are part of the home care teams when deemed necessary. Furthermore, since 2020 Ail has also been offering a telephone psychological counseling service active every Wednesday”.

“AIL talks, collaborates and offers support to all scientific societies operating in the hematological field – remarked William Arcese, president of the AIL Scientific Committee and professor of Hematology, Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital Foundation, Rome – It is in this perspective that, in on the occasion of the National Day, Ail assigns five prizes of a total value of 150,000 euros to scientific societies and organizations to contribute to the realization of research projects. In particular – continues Arcese – the Italian Society of Hematology (SIE) which presents a specialization course in Nursing Sciences in collaboration with the Federico II University of Naples; the Italian Society of Experimental Hematology (Sies) which presents a research on the theme ‘Clarification of the role of clonal hematopoiesis in myeloid neoplasms secondary to germinal predisposition’; the Italian Group for bone marrow transplantation (Gitmo) on an ‘Evaluation of the incidence and risk factors of toxic leukoencephalopathy in patients undergoing allogeneic bone marrow transplantation’; the Italian lymphoma foundation (Fil–Ets) with an ‘Retrospective observational multicenter international study on patients with plasmablastic lymphoma: PlaLy Trial’; finally, the Italian Association of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology (AIEOP) which presents a request for co-financing for the strategic operational logistics structure for carrying out the research activities of the Luciano and Daniele Pederzani Operations Centre”.

Also on the occasion of the National Day promoted by Ail, under the high patronage of the President of the Republic and permanently established by the Council of Ministers, today at 17.00 a delegation of the association – explains a note – will be received in audience at the Quirinale by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. The meeting will be attended, for Ail, by the national president of Ail, Giuseppe Toro, the vice presidents Marco Vignetti and Rosalba Barbieri, the members of the Board of Directors, the president of the Scientific Committee, William Arcese, and the presidents of the scientific societies of hematology.