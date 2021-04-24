Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, in its capacity as the General Secretariat of the National Elections Commission, and through its website, launched the digital “Election Process Journey” initiative, which contributes to strengthening the culture of political participation among all members of society.

Tariq Hilal Lootah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, said: “The parliamentary experience in the UAE is one of the important experiences, which has witnessed great successes and qualitative developments with each election, and the continuous development associated with it in the legislative and regulatory procedures, in addition to Upgrading the logistical services, which has been practically embodied through the continuous increase in turnout for the voting process.