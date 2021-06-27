Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs discussed, during the periodic coordination meeting with the General Secretariat of the Federal National Council, the development of coordination mechanisms to discuss draft laws, as well as ways to improve the relationship between the government and the Federal National Council, in a way that contributes to achieving integration between the executive and legislative authorities and in line with the directives of the leadership. The rationale is to serve the citizen better.

The meeting also reviewed and followed-up requests for approval to discuss general topics, the recommendations of the Federal National Council, and discussed coordination mechanisms for the conclusion of the second session of the seventeenth legislative term, and government employees were invited to attend the sessions of the Council.

The meeting was attended by Tariq Hilal Lootah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Dr. Omar Abdul Rahman Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of the Federal National Council, Afra Al Basti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication, Assistant Secretary-General for Legislation and Oversight, and Dr. Ahmed Al Hadabi, Director of the Coordination and Follow-up Department at the Ministry of State for Council Affairs. The Federal National Authority, with the participation of a number of senior officials and a group of department managers and heads of work teams from both sides.

Tariq Hilal Lootah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, praised the efforts of the work teams on both sides, and their role in creating innovative and more effective solutions and communication mechanisms, which would contribute to strengthening the relationship between the government and the Council and open up broader horizons for coordination between them in line with the aspirations of the rational leadership. For the UAE to promote integration in the relationship between the executive and legislative authorities, to serve the country and achieve the aspirations of the citizen.

He added: “The second session of the seventeenth legislative term witnessed many achievements and successes that contributed to the consolidation of the relationship of cooperation and integration between the government and the Council, and enhanced levels of coordination between them in everything that would achieve the interest of the nation and the citizen, and consolidate the pillars of the Emirati model in parliamentary work in accordance with A path derived from values ​​rooted in its society and rooted in its path, based on cooperation to achieve development, progress and prosperity.”

Cooperation Mechanisms

Omar Abdul Rahman Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Federal National Council, stressed the importance of these meetings in developing mechanisms of cooperation and joint communication between the two sides, coordinating procedures related to organizing work requirements and supporting the Council’s march in exercising its constitutional powers, in a manner that meets the vision of the wise leadership in strengthening the status of parliamentary work and the aspirations of the Council. citizens and their aspirations. He added that the parliament, which is preparing to conclude the second session of the seventeenth legislative term, is keen to prioritize its discussions of draft laws and completed general issues, in coordination and consultation with the government. He valued the role of the Ministry of Federal National Council Affairs in strengthening the channels of communication between the Council and the government, which was reflected in the Council’s work during the current legislative term, which is expressed by numbers and statistics that reflect the extent of the Council’s achievements in the exercise of its legislative, supervisory and political powers.