Chihuahua, Chih.- More than 700 people from various states of the country will be in Chihuahua during this month of August, as part of the fourteenth edition of the National Congress of Alcoholics Anonymous. To this end, they also made an open invitation to the entire population who wishes to learn about the activities and support offered by this association against addiction and which also promotes mental health.

This was reported by Ángel, a member of the committee of the fourth district, who specified that this congress will be held on September 14 and 15 and for this they will use the facilities of the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua (UACH).