Nathy Peluso (Luján, Argentina, 28 years old) is from Sandunguera, she is a rapper, she is a reggaeton player, she is “the fucking boss”. In summary: “I am a diva who inspires others to embrace their own essence and pursue their dreams without fear.” The artist has consolidated a musical career that began in 2017 inhabiting many characters: “I have been very histrionic, very theatrical and today I am at a point in my maturity in which I feel prepared to speak from my privacy and about things that perhaps until now he had not spoken. The change is perceived immediately. She sits down to talk wearing a white tank top and underwear, while two of her assistants remove her makeup, wig, eyelashes… Until now, Peluso had become the best way to explain what has happened in the last decade with the transformation of Latin music into the new pop. He mainstream That the whole world dances even if they don’t know Spanish. A young woman who has been in Spain for 20 years, who just before the world stopped with the pandemic, she released an album, Electric shock, in which there were no borders between musical genres. Through bachata, salsa, trap or hip hop, she triggered her feminist messages until she became a reference among women, the Latino community and LGTBI. She collaborated with Bizarrap before the Argentinian producer blew up with the sessions of Quevedo and Shakira. She danced with C. Tangana in the cathedral of Toledo and became Atheist in another hit to add to his career despite scandalizing the bishopric of the city and certain religious circles.

Now he is preparing a new album about which he speaks little. It only offers a clue. his first ‘single’, Silly, which was published on Thursday the 20th. It sounds much more pop and calm, with an epic touch at times. Creative maturity without having turned 30 and with only three jobs.

How are you after these last three years? You seemed to be everywhere.

I’m fine, because I’m with this, since the summer I’m quite happy.

What is it referring to?

To the disc. She was spinning and at the same time in a very intense stage of learning, creative discovery and stress. Right now I’m going to start with the whirlwind of telling everything I’ve been doing.

Let’s talk about your new single, Silly. His sound has changed.

It has nothing to do with what I’ve done so far. It is a step towards a way of composing that is the result of many years of work as an artist. It’s 100% me. What I really wanted to do is songs that age and still feel new.

Can you evade fashion?

I focus on what my role is. Once the focus is there, everything else is a tool that you use to make music. I want to tell things, I want to express, I want to move and accompany people. Art is not guided by fashions or trends, but by nature.

Has this freedom come from the success you’ve had in the last three years?

It has been a personal challenge. I need to be in contact with my public. Now I am more dedicated to the creative part. Silly It is a great letter of introduction of who I am today. It is something that I can afford, to have been genuine and to have done what has always come from my heart. And my audience expects me to be honest, to surprise them. I don’t make music thinking what I’m going to provoke. I have made this record only thinking of reflecting what was going through my head. And it’s complete insanity to face that. You have to be brave.

In recent years, artists have reversed the way of telling sex. Now it seems that they want to show their version of heartbreak. Is this your intention in Silly?

I write without a very specific target. I write without thinking. I had just come out of a moment that was unfair to me, and that someone else mismanaged emotionally. It was something absolutely organic to write about my exhibition at that moment. Without personifying someone specific. It was: “I am not a fool, I am not going to break, I am not going to abandon my peace because my nature is strong and I am going to remain focused on being well and taking care of myself.”

Do you feel like a benchmark for the LGTBI community?

People have crowned me with a lot of triumphs. They have allowed me to represent them in a way that I never planned and that is the most beautiful thing. Simply by the nature of what I have done and by how honest or genuine we have connected. They have seen themselves reflected in me and have given me the chance to accompany them. I don’t think it’s an example of anything either. I am one more and in the end I am part of their communities, of their strength, of their word, of their message.

You’ve always been very sure of yourself, how much hate do you get for being like that?

I have been in an industry for years. I work as a leader, directing. I have lived through many stages and, of course, I can tell you that between now and a few years ago something has changed for the better, but incredible women have been doing the job for centuries. We continue to weave that culture of how to take things, how to receive messages, how to treat people. I have been educated in a very free way. One has to know how to value and enjoy oneself. Why are we going to hide? Feeling repressed is something that should be absolutely prohibited.

Have you ever felt imposter syndrome?

Yes. Doubting is human, feeling insecure is human, especially when we work under so much pressure and with our emotions. And being a woman is a wonderful and overwhelming emotional journey. So we find ourselves with many difficult situations that we have to deal with very elegantly. But you have to put an end to these situations and educate people so that this is no longer normal.

And are you afraid of disappointing?

I know I’m not going to disappoint people. That possibility does not exist, because when one does things proudly and with determination, there is no disappointment. What I do does not have to be liked by everyone, but there will always be someone who connects with me, I’m sure.

Do you believe in meritocracy?

It is a scale. The basis of any triumph that makes you feel satisfied depends on effort, discipline, perseverance, faith and hard work. I consider that an education, a security, a talent accompanies me. But I’ve worked so hard I don’t think it’s luck. I am lucky to find the professionals I work with and at the same time I think about how long I have been working and how hard it has been for me to find them. I am very clear that I have always had a vision and I know what my role is. I have decided to defend her at all costs. That is why I have been able to get to where I am.

To what extent does Bizarrap mark where music is headed today, and how was your experience with it?

He is my friend and I am proud to see how that boy I met transcends to this level. He remains very consistent with the roots of his sound, preserving electronics and merging it with the urban, which makes him very original. But beyond the musical genres, the fact that there is a house where artists can go to express themselves with that level of exposure is fascinating and reminds me of the rap culture, which I always admired. My experience working with him was incredible, I learned a lot and I loved being able to collaborate in that creative space.

What is your ultimate goal?

What I really want is to be happy.

How difficult, right?

They are moments, and many are given to me by my career. I want to be happy dedicating myself to this, learn to enjoy constantly. That is the challenge that we all have: to be in the present, to be able to concentrate on taking advantage of everything that surrounds me, to learn something new every day and to be able to transmit my music to the whole world.

Do you think twice about things now before saying them?

I definitely become aware of the influence I have on people and I also start to preserve my privacy to protect myself. It is a balance between being genuine and choosing the information that is transmitted well. It goes hand in hand with personal maturity, one learns how to communicate. This influences for good, to be a little more aware of the information that is given and the impact it can have.

She represents a type of woman that the system can classify as problematic because she does not shut up. To what extent does she believe that the push from her fans and social networks have been key to occupying the place where she is?

Thanks to my audience I am who I am. I am responsible for what I have done, but I have been able to transmit it thanks to the fact that there is someone there. The role of the public is crucial to feel alive, supported, inspired and, above all, to learn. It’s like a home. It feels very warm and you feel accompanied.

His head seems to always go very fast. Don’t stop creating. Do you have time to concentrate so you can enjoy yourself?

I have no time. The question is trying to enjoy art much more. For me the beauty lies in not having to stop to enjoy, but being able to enjoy what you do, in the end I am lucky to be able to dedicate myself to something that I have chosen. The challenge of life is being able to stay awake and connected, to make the songs I want without having to stick to anything other than what I feel. It’s a privilege.

Styling: Juan Cebrián

Makeup: Sandro Igon.

Hairdresser: Bosco Montesinos.

Manicure: Maritza Paz.

Digital technician: Sandra Seaton.

Photography assistant: Pedro Urech Bedoya.

Styling assistant: Paula Alcalde.

Acknowledgments: Casa Carvajal.