Nathanael Cano, without a doubt, is one of the Mexican artists of the moment. The maximum representative of the ‘lying down corridos’ is a true media phenomenon. The 21-year-old rapper and singer, originally from Hermosillo, Sonora, gave a big surprise to Tigres fans. In his most recent presentation, at the 2022 Tecate Pal Norte Festival, the performer of songs like ‘Amor tumbado’ and ‘Porte Exuberante’ came out to give his show wearing the UANL outfit’s jersey.
The Somos Tigres account, which brings together fans of the feline team, shared a short recording in which the singer can be heard interpreting his song “Amor Tumbado” while wearing the shirt of this Liga MX team. The detail was well received by those attending the concert, which took place in the Fundidora Park in Monterrey, Nuevo León.
This is not the first time that the singer shows his interest and passion for soccer. Last April, Natanael Cano participated in a friendly match between celebrities. Rauw Alejandro, Nicky Jam, Cami, Piso 21, Ovi, Guaynaa, among other musicians, participated in the challenge. In an interview prior to the duel held in Miami, Florida, the young Mexican singer recounted the following: “I have loved soccer since I was a child, I am not that good, let’s see how it goes, but you have to enjoy it.”
The rapper and singer from Sonora is one of the most listened to artists today in Mexico. Only on the Spotify platform he has more than seven million monthly listeners. The creator of the lying corridos is one of the most prominent and current artists on the Mexican music scene. And everything indicates that Nathanael is Tigre.
