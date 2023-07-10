The work of the Canadian actor Nathan Fillion He is widely recognized thanks to his starring role as the irreverent writer Richard Castle on the hit series Castle. We have also seen him in Wonder Woman and Desperate Housewives. Now he shines again with another leading role in the police series The Rookie where he plays John Nolan, a man who at the age of 45 decides to turn his life around and start as a rookie in the Los Angeles police force. We spoke with him via Zoom about the premiere of the fifth season (this July 13 at 9:50 p.m. on Universal TV) and also about his position on the writers’ and screenwriters’ strike that is shaking Hollywood.

—What do you highlight about a character like John Nolan?

—One thing I love about John is that he starts life over. He has enjoyed some successes, but he has also gone through some very big failures and lessons. And there are desires that he detects, goals. He is an officer in training and I think has found a real fulfillment, a purpose in that. He is an older man, with knowledge, experience and intelligence, with a good sense of morality. He has a lot to offer younger officers and is in the position he needs to be.

—After your performance as Richard Castle in Castle, is there any part of this writer’s personality that you have included in John Nolan?

—The 8 years playing Castle have allowed me to do whatever I want because he got away with it so many times. It was a lot of fun, yes, but he also taught me some terrible habits like pulling pranks at every opportunity, something John Nolan doesn’t do, so I had to really restrain that instinct and not bring it to Nolan.

Scene. With the police in Los Angeles. Photo: diffusion

—What would you like to see happen in the next seasons of The Rookie?

—I love when things don’t go well for my characters, I like adversity better, when they face problems and go through problems and I go through them with them. I love happy endings, but happiness all the way is bad television. I like the challenges, the turbulence, I like to see the characters facing that.

—What do you think about the Hollywood writers’ and screenwriters’ strike that the actors are likely to join? Do you agree with them or do you think this will hurt the industry?

—What the writers are asking for are fair living pensions. With rising inflation, streamers are making more money than they have in a long time. 4% of what producers are netting would solve this problem for everyone. They are simply looking to protect their jobs from artificial intelligence. You can’t put an AI to write a show, we want people in our jobs and we’re going to protect people, give them fair pay, fair commissions. It’s not irrational things they’re asking for, are better working conditions. I am completely with the writers, I support them one hundred percent.

—How did you do in Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

—I just finished that project with the lovely James Gunn. I can’t believe this man is bringing me to all his movies, I love him to death, so the fight works pretty well for me too. On the other hand, I’m bringing back Cadet 6, a character I used to play in a video game called Destiny Two. The character was killed off, but now he’s back and I’m very excited about it, as I’m sure a lot of the fans are.

