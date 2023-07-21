The last two quarterfinals will be played on Friday evening. Damon Heta then takes on Luke Humphries and Ryan Searle faces Jonny Clayton.

Searle knocked out Raymond van Barneveld in the first round, while Humphries was too strong for Dirk van Duijvenbode in round two. Michael van Gerwen and Danny Noppert also stranded early. Van Gerwen won the tournament last year, after previous titles in 2015 and 2016.

The semi-finals of the 30th edition of the World Matchplay are scheduled for Saturday. The final is on Sunday in the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, where the Phil Taylor Trophy will be fought. The name bearer of the trophy won the tournament no fewer than sixteen times.