Manchester City have reached the eighth finals of the League Cup at the expense of rivals Liverpool. In a wonderful spectacle, the national champion had trouble with Jürgen Klopp’s resilient team for a long time, but thanks to a striking header from Nathan Aké, City was the first to cheer again shortly after the World Cup: 3-2.

Club football is back. And how. Of course there were already cup matches in Turkey (with substitute Wout Weghorst) and England this week, but for football fans, the clash between Manchester City and Liverpool was the ultimate remedy to kick the habit of international football. Because just days after Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé asserted themselves as king and prince of football, stay-at-home players such as Erling Haaland, Mohammed Salah and Riyad Mahrez were eager to shine again on the world stage. In addition, none other than Nathan Aké – one of the best Dutchmen in the World Cup – ‘just’ returned to the base at City.

Virgil van Dijk was not yet included in the selection at Liverpool and had to watch his fellow defenders were already lost in the 10th minute by the quickly combining City. The end point of the attack was – almost naturally – Erling Haaland who handsomely appeared in front of Joe Gomez in the penalty area. For the Norwegian it was already his 24th goal of the season, and we’re not even halfway there.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Liverpool was clearly the lesser party until that moment, but was shaken up by the goal. A short strong phase of the defending champion immediately resulted in Fábio Carvalho’s equalizer. The Portuguese was also able to start fit in the base, because he was not selected to go to the World Cup with Portugal. City insisted on a second goal, but had to settle for an equal half-time score, partly due to a strong performance by goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. See also Banker confesses horror murder of Dutch porn star: 'I cut her throat and kept looking'

Shortly after the break, the football party got even bigger. First it was Riyad Mahrez who created a chance himself with an agile pass and drag and then curled the ball right into the long corner. A minute later, Darwin Nunez – surprisingly – kept the overview during a quick switch, allowing Mohammed Salah to easily score the 2-2 in an empty goal.

After an hour of play, however, it was none other than Nathan Aké who scored the fifth and final goal of the game. On a pass from Kevin de Bruyne, the Dutchman flew free towards the ball and nodded neatly into the long corner. Despite a heated final phase with many chances, the goal proved enough to eliminate the defending champion and help City, as one of the few top clubs left in the cup tournament, to the eighth finals.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Program Premier League (England)





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Program La Liga (Spain)





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Program Bundesliga (Germany)





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Coalition registers Lula-Alckmin's candidacy in the TSE

Program Serie A (Italy)





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Program Ligue 1 (France)





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Program Jupiler Pro League (Belgium)





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Standings





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Corona in Germany: seven-day incidence falls again





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Statistics





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.