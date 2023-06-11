

Sports editorial



10 Jun. 2023

,,It’s unreal, we fought so hard for this”, said an emotional Aké shortly after receiving the ‘cup with the big ears’. ,,This is the trophy that everyone wanted. The club, the fans, the players. We are now going to celebrate with families.” The centre-back recovered just in time to face Inter in the final. The match itself was difficult, he noticed himself. “Inter is physically a strong team and a difficult opponent. We didn’t play our best game, didn’t create enough chances and didn’t hold the ball well.”

Read also

• Grab Manchester City and Aké first CL win and historic ‘Treble’ after difficult win over Inter

• Manchester City makes Feyenoord cheer: Rotterdammers in pot 1 at Champions League draw

In the second half, the Italians had more chances, but according to Aké, they were not finished by good work from Ederson, Rúben Dias and John Stones. That is a modest reaction from the Dutchman, who certainly also asserted himself offensively. Of all players on the field, Aké had the most passes (82) and recorded the highest passing accuracy (93 percent). See also "Benzema eclipses Mbappé"



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

‘privileged man’

The game was won thanks to a goal from Rodri. The Spaniard afterwards called it ‘one of the toughest matches’ of his life. “It was difficult because of all the emotions and pressure. We didn’t play well in the first half and it was a tactical game. Fortunately, it worked out in the second half.”

For Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan, winning the Champions League final was a dream come true. “I have waited so long for this,” said the German. Twice before he lost in the final of the most important European club tournament, once with Manchester City. “It’s a fairy tale,” was his first reaction. “I feel like a privileged person. Not only because I get to be captain of this club, but also because I get to work with a coach like Pep Guardiola. I am part of perhaps the most beautiful club in the world. I am proud of that.” See also Republicans Denounce That FBI Infiltrated Agents Into Catholic Churches

© REUTERS







Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our videos about the Champions League here