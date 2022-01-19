Nathaly Caldonazzo did not spare the comments on Alex Belli who does not seem to have taken it well: what happened

Nathaly Caldonazzo she recently entered the Big Brother VIP house, but immediately found the public’s approval. The woman is not afraid to say things to her face and above all she says everything she thinks.

In the last episode, the woman had an argument with Alex Belli. The woman gave her del “Mentally ill, pathological narcissist”. These words did not go unnoticed by the actor with whom she clashed live.

A guest at Casa Chi, Alex Belli returned to the subject and seems to have brought up his lawyers. In fact, the man explained:

I am a gentleman and I tried to explain my thoughts to Nathaly Caldonazzo directly, but I saw that during the night she increased the dose of me. I have already prepared a file of warnings that I keep ready because I must not allow anyone to attribute these pathologies to me: we are in the entertainment field and this is not good. These pathologies exist in life, they are dangerous, we must be careful what we say. We give weight to words.

For the time being, so the husband of Delia Duran try not to raise a fuss, but be ready in case the situation continues:

I keep her warning and I hope that the production can talk to her to try to stem this thing without going through legal channels. We are objects of judgment, but when we enter into considerations that damage the image of the person we are also passive to report.

Even in this situation, the actor brought up Soleil Sorge: “Delia? I was hoping she would defend me from Nathaly’s words. Only Soleil did it“.