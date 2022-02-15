This is the thought of Caldonazzo. Here’s how the person concerned took it

Bet immediately crackling yesterday at Big Brother Vip. Waiting for the return home of Alex Belli, Alfonso Signorini he wanted to talk about the relationship between Barù and the women of the house.

Self Jessica Selassie he has never hidden his interest in the food expert who, however, seems little attracted to the girl, Nathaly Caldonazzo she got a different idea about him.

Since nothing escapes the Big Brother cameras, the director has broadcast a clip where we see Nathaly conversing with some roommates and then in the confessional talking about Barù.

After a short cutscene where he is seen talking to Antonio Medugnoa moment of was also shown Nathaly Caldonazzo in the confessional. And it is precisely here that he expressed his opinion. According to Caldonazzo, Barù is not interested in any woman in the house but apparently he is more interested in men.

“Actually he doesn’t love anyone. Able that he likes men at this point… he might! I understood that women are not interested in Barù. For me, Barù likes males. He has other thoughts and is in love with other people in here. Dear Barù, you won’t do it to me “ – Nathaly said bluntly.

Asked live by Alfonso Signorini, she was unable to say which man of the house could please Barù more.

So the person concerned intervened in the discourse who neither denied nor denied but rather joked about it, also drawing up a sort of ranking.

“I also rank the ones I like best. First Giacomo, then Alessandro … “. In short, Barù perfectly understood the dynamics of the game.