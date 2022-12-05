At least two train passengers suffered hearing damage this weekend due to an explosion in the compartment in which they were sitting. The incident brings up painful memories in 62-year-old Nathalie from Zwolle. Due to a fireworks bomb, she is forever suffering from a high-pitched ringing in her head, better known as tinnitus. “It must be over with that banging fireworks.”

