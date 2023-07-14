John S. behind bars for life, it should be music to the ears of the relatives of the care farm drama in Alblasserdam. But the conviction for the man responsible for three murders and two murder attempts led to doubts and even some disappointment. “The fear that he will be released is real.”
Folkert van der Krol
Latest update:
15:37
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Nathalies #fatherinlaw #questions #John #S.s #life #sentence #Fear #released #real
Leave a Reply