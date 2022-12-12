EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The seven-year work of Nathalie Quintero, a Venezuelan and aerospace engineer, who is part of NASA’s Artemis mission, was put to the test for just eight minutes. It was last November 16, at 6:47:44 Coordinated Universal Time when, as if propelled by a ball of fire, the Orion spacecraft took off in the vehicle Space Launch System (SLS), from the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, United States. Ten minutes earlier, Quintero (29 years old), Boeing’s test integrator leader, the company in charge of a fundamental piece of the SLS, the Core Stage, I was in the launch room, where NASA does its traditional countdown: “three, two, one.” “My role at that moment was to provide support for some subsystems or equipment in case it was necessary,” he now recalls through a virtual call.

But ten minutes before Orion was sent on its way to the Moon, the countdown hit zero and most of the mission went into autopilot, she went down to the parking lot to watch her years of work work out. “Aboard the Core Stage there are the flight computers that are the heart of the launch because they control different phases for eight minutes”, he explains. Then comes the separation of various components and control of the mission is turned over to Houston. For this reason, for Quintero, those eight minutes on air were essential: they were to test what she had been experiencing since 2016, when she was hired by Boeing after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, also in the United States.

“It was a very tense moment. Yes, there was emotion and tears, but also tension because we didn’t know how everything was going to happen, ”he says. “Up to now, all we had done was theory, but now it was seeing it in practice… and it was… wow!”, he says now, after learning that Orion successfully orbited the Moon and that yesterday it descended safely over the Pacific Ocean.

Artemisa, the mission that Quintero and around 30,000 other people are part of, has an immodest ultimate goal: to send the first woman and the first black person to the Moon. In the long term, they also want to establish a lunar camp. Meanwhile, in this first period, known as Artemis 1, it limited itself – if that word fits – to sending Orion to orbit the satellite without any crew. With Artemis 2, which is expected to become a reality by the end of 2024, certain people will go on board, but without making a moon landing. And already for Artemis 3, the idea is for a woman to leave her footprints on the Moon, as the American Neil Armstrong did more than 50 years ago in what was also an iconic moment for television. In all three periods, Core Stage will be key again and Quintero hopes to continue being her kind of fairy godmother.

The takeoff of Artemis 1, on November 16, 2022, in Florida (United States). John Raoux (AP)

As on other occasions, Artemisa is also a symbolic mission. Her name is not only mythological, for being the twin of Apollo, as the mission that sent man to the Moon was called, but political and social. “I am a woman, Latina, born and raised in Caracas, Venezuelan and an engineer, an area in which the majority are men. So this is also my story: to remember that a woman can reach any field or job, even to the Moon”, she adds. This story, hers and Artemisa’s, charges her so deeply that Quintero’s Instagram is called STEM for Aerospace, something like “science, technology, engineering and mathematics for aerospace”. From there, she not only narrates what her life is like working with NASA, but also rescues the stories of women scientists and disseminates science in English and Spanish. Even this year she was invited as a panelist to Bogotá (Colombia), in an event known as the STEM Olympics.

“Since I was at the University, I joined the societies of women scientists and the Hispanic society, and I really liked what they did: go to schools to talk about experiments, about science,” she recalls again. Even dance, a field that she refuses to abandon and that she manages to mix with engineering, has become another tool that, for her, is powerful when it comes to doing science. “I have always believed that the creative part helps logic. Great inventors like Leonardo da Vinci were also painters, engineers. Art and science complement each other and the misconception has been that one cannot study them together”, she assures. She started dancing national dance, Venezuelan folklore. She now practices flamenco.

Drawing, in fact, was also part of what motivated her to become an aerospace engineer. As a child, she wanted to be a pilot. Her father was and, as she now tells us, in Caracas the closest thing to space was the Simón Bolívar International Airport, one hour away, in Maiquetía. But during school, which she did in Venezuela and before migrating to the United States, she mixed drawing with calculations and formulas. “I found the technical drawing and I also remember that it had a piston kit, so I could really understand what the engine looked like,” she says. This is how she fell in love with new ways of understanding the world.