Nathalie Poza (Madrid, 51 years old) premieres The Kabul Unit, third season on Movistar+ of the successful series by Dani de la Torre and Beto Marini. “Dani says that, of all the fictions that he has shot, this is the only one that he believes is necessary.” Poza meditates every day and says that he has changed since the pandemic. For example, when the waiter at a cafeteria on Calle Toledo in Madrid asks what he would like to eat: no animals.

Ask. Since when?

Answer. Since the pandemic. She clicked. Up to obsession, up to madness [bromea].

Q. Any other changes since then?

R. I am more aware of the world we live in; more aware of the need for tenderness and the threat of destruction. That obsesses me, even from a creative point of view.

Q. How?

R. I can’t imagine being on stage without calling the meeting. Without asking myself: is there anyone else who feels like me? And that’s why I do what I do.

Q. Why did you choose acting?

R. It was a need that I did not know what it was due to, and now I know that it has nothing to do with the sublimation of the ego but with the possibility of changing and transforming.

Q. It is not only to meet the other, as you said before: also to be another.

R. I don’t like the words interpret, represent… I like to embody. And from embodying so much, if you’re lucky, you begin to understand what empathy means. That is why I give so much importance to children doing theater. All children play to be another. And that is a way of freeing oneself, therefore something very healthy. As long as you don’t forget to play.

Q. just rolled honeymoonby Enrique Otero.

R. With a girl, Silvia Xirui, and it has been impressive. That girl represents the conscience of the adult characters [ella misma y Javier Gutiérrez]. And she appears to guide them. She became an actress as the film progressed from the game, from the innocence and from the simplicity that one ends up losing in this job. With time comes demand, responsibility, wanting to do well. And then a child comes along, fully embodies the character and you rediscover that this is a game, that it always has been.

Q. naivety.

R. The problem is when we adults constantly point out the failure. And the shame, guilt and demand begins.

Q. Where are you?

R. [Sonríe] I claim silence, listening and not knowing, man. Little is said “I don’t know”, and I’m in those. Even this interview made me shy. It gave me a certain chill to give it.

Q. Because?

R. Because I am in a moment of great uncertainty and not knowing where to look. And on the one hand, that makes me dizzy, because it’s not supposed to be like that in this world, let alone in this industry. And on the other hand it gives me a brutal excitement. Because it arouses my curiosity. So I’ve decided to take perspective and embrace uncertainty and, oh my, on the one hand I can’t stand up and there are very bad days, and on the other hand an excitement awakens me that reminds me a lot of childhood, of a wilder time, more curious: let yourself be surprised, not judge, open other doors.

Q. It is very difficult to keep quiet in this country.

R. Silence is highly underrated. It fascinates me when I’m with someone who doesn’t have things very clear. Those encounters are the ones that reveal the most to you afterwards.

Q. What did?

R. I got out of sadness, due to overload of information, and I have gone to hope. I am approaching all those groups and people who are more in hope than in darkness, or who know darkness but have decided to live as if change were possible. That key was given to me by my therapist, Francisco Pereña, whom I have seen for many years.

Nathalie Poza, photographed in Madrid. samuel sanchez

Q. What was he saying?

R. That life has no meaning. And me: but what do I pay you for? And he: he doesn’t have it, assume it! But he lives as if he had it or as if it were possible for him to have it.

Q. Do you give a lot of thought to that, to the meaning of life?

R. I give them. but i’m reading hope in the dark, by Rebeca Solnit, who is my favorite writer at the moment; a wonderful book where it reminds us of all the achievements that have been made. And it names many of the activisms that have succeeded. So yes, it is possible.

Q. And his body, that is, his tool?

R. For many years I have lived outside of it, despite being an actress. I have had a major conflict with my body.

Q. What is it referring to?

R. I have had many eating disorders. I had a contempt for my brutal body. And somehow I am coming home, which is back to the body. And that’s why every day I practice disciplines to honor it, to care for it. To continue using this instrument to tell stories, to be on stage; I have had the privilege and luck of regenerating it. We are stuck in this container from which we are going to leave one day, we have to take care of it.

Q. Did you show these changes at work?

R. No, well… Sometimes I have survived longer than I have lived.

Q. When we talk about an eating disorder, do we talk about anorexia?

R. Of anorexia and bulimia.

Q. Was it no problem with the papers?

R. How many years have we women been hiding? Concealing became an ordeal. And now I am very happy, because I do not hide. Thanks to professional help.

Q. How old were you when you started having problems?

R. I started with 17. Anorexia in essence is not an eating disorder, from anorexia and bulimia you can go to all kinds of addictions. The point is: since I feel destroyed, I will control my own destruction. One feels powerful: how far can you push those limits on your possibilities? The problem is that there is a day that you no longer control it.

Q. …

R. I need to know why things happen. One needs to be, erase. And that’s why he talked about returning to the body. Society doesn’t help: it also erases us and tells us how we have to be, how we have to appear. I see photographs of myself at 17 years old and I want to hit myself: how could you think you were ugly or deformed? That’s why now I really enjoy fixing myself. Or dressing up for the characters much more than before. Because I like.

Q. From the age of 17 until when?

R. decades. Not just anorexia. Another kind of all kinds of disorders. I have had stories of all kinds, including toxic relationships. Until I felt at peace with myself.

