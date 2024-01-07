The renowned Hollywood actor and director Sean Penn (63 years old), who has been part of the cast of important films such as 'Mystic River', 'I am Sam', 'Bad Boys' and 'Carlito's Way', has been captured by the paparazzi in recent weeks along with his Peruvian girlfriend Nathalie Kelley (39 years old), with whom he has an age difference of 24 years.

However, many users on social networks are unaware of the important roles that this interpreter born in Lima has had. She has shown all her talent in important films, television series and music videos by renowned artists worldwide. Which are? We tell you in this note.

In which films has Nathalie Kelley, Sean Penn's Peruvian girlfriend, appeared?

Nathalie Kelley has a Peruvian mother and Argentine father. However, at the age of 2 she emigrated along with her mother to Australia, where she studied to become an actress and she also stood out as a model.

In 2006, he had the great opportunity to be part of the cast of the acclaimed film 'Fast and Furious: Tokyo Challenge', playing the role of 'Neela'. Then in 2015, she appeared again in 'Fast and furious 7', resuming his previous character. There she shared scenes and experiences with Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, the late Paul Walker and Michelle Rodríguez.

Likewise, in 2011 he was part of the film 'Take Me Home Tonight', an American retro comedy in which he acted alongside Anna Faris ('Scary Movie') and Cris Patt ('Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Avengers'). She also appeared in films such as 'Loaded' (2008), 'Deeper than Hell' (2011) and 'Infiltrators' (2014).

Nathalie Kelley and her participation in 'Fast and Furious 7'. Photo: Netflix.

In which series and artist video clips was Nathalie Kelley?

Regarding television series, the Peruvian Nathalie Kelley stood out notably in the series 'The Baker and the Beauty', a romantic comedy that was broadcast by Netflix in 2021 and achieved great popularity, topping the platform's weekly ranking in several occasions. In this series, the Peruvian was one of the protagonists thanks to her role as Noa Hamilton.

Additionally, he has appeared in productions such as 'Unreal' (2014); 'CSI' (2011), in which she played 'Monica Gimble'; 'The Vampire Diaries' (2014) and 'Dynasty' (2017).

He has also participated in music videos, such as that of the singer Bruno Mars, with his song 'Just The Way You Are', in 2011, and in the hit 'Luna Llena', by reggaeton artists Baby Rasta and Gringo.

In 2011 he appeared in the video clip 'Just the way you are' by Bruno Mars. Photo: YouTube.

Where to watch the movies and series in which the Peruvian Nathalie Kelley appears?

The movies 'Fast and Furious: Tokyo Challenge' and 'Fast and Furious 7' are available on the Netflix platform. To enjoy Nathalie Kelley's performance, you must subscribe to the streaming channel with a monthly payment. Meanwhile, the movie 'Take Me Home Tonight' and the series 'The Baker and the Beauty' can be viewed through Amazon Prime Video if they pay the monthly amount established by the streaming platform.