Despite having left the house Alex Belli with Delia instead having taken the opposite route, their difficult love story continues to make people discuss inside and outside the house Big Brother VIP. Within the walls of Cinecittà each competitor seems to have their own idea and opinion on the whole issue. Each of them also seems to have sided between the two spouses and the third wheel Soleil.

In the last few hours, a further discussion has arisen with Manila Nazzaro who tried to make Delia think about the question of the independence of a woman from a man. Then she also intervened Nathalie Caldonazzo that between the lines made Delia understand that from the outside people came to think that the two were in agreement in setting up such a theater.

Source: web

“Maybe at the beginning you had an agreement … This is what they say …” – explained Nathalie Caldonazzo, trying to make Delia understand that she too has her share of faults in this whole story, but the woman did not react well, immediately getting upset by the veiled accusation: “Are you kidding me?! But where you live, maybe you haven’t seen everything that happened “.

In addition, Caldonazzo also had to complain about Alex Belli, a few days after his wife, Delia Duran, entered the house. Alex didn’t take it well and commented from the outside: “I invite you to weigh your words and apologize to me”.

A phrase that of Nathalie that even the fans seem to share. In fact, it is difficult not to think that Delia was still in the game for popularity and to be able to have guaranteed entry into the house. We’ll see if Alfonso Signorini will deal with the subject in tonight’s episode. Given the vicissitudes of the last few days it is almost obvious. Indeed, the entry into the house of Alex Belli, ready to have a face to face with his wife Delia after doubts about their relationship in recent days, cannot be excluded.