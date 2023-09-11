Monday, September 11, 2023
Nathalia Llamosa: two golds and a bronze for Colombia in the World Weightlifting Championship

September 11, 2023
in Sports
Nathalia Llamosa: two golds and a bronze for Colombia in the World Weightlifting Championship

Nathalia Llamosa

Nathalia Llamosa, medals for Colombia.

Nathalia Llamosa, medals for Colombia.

The athlete achieved her medals in the 64 kilo category.

The Colombian athlete Nathalia Llamosa won, this Sunday, two gold medals and one bronze in the 64 kilo competition of the World Weightlifting Championship, which takes place in Raid, Saudi Arabia.

The first gold was achieved by Llamosa with 101 kilos at the start, leaving his compatriot with the silver. Julieth Rodriguez, who lifted the same weight, but after LLamosa. And the bronze took him Ruth Ayodele, with 100 kilograms.
(Santiago Buitrago, sensational, figures in a brutal stage of the Vuelta a España)
More medals

Already in the clean and jerk, the first place went to the Korean Minkyung Park, with 123 kilos, Ayodele was second with 122 and Llamosa was third with 119 kilos.

The sum of the two movements gave Llamosa the gold in total with 223 kilos, the silver went to Ayodele who lifted 222 and the bronze went to Park with 220 kilos. Rodríguez was fourth with 220 kilograms.

Last year at the contest Bogota, Llamosa won silver in the snatch with 101 kilos and bronze in the clean and jerk with 123 and overall with 224 kilos.

Colombia has so far two golds, five silvers and two bronzes.
