Sunday, December 11, 2022
Nathalia Llamosa, silver and two bronzes for Colombia in the Weightlifting World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 11, 2022
in Sports
Nathalia Llamosa

Nathalia Llamosa, medals for Colombia.

He achieved the medals in the 68 kilogram division.

He achieved the medals in the 68 kilogram division.

The Colombian women Nathalis Llamosa achieved a silver medal in the 74 kilos competition at the Weightlifting World Cupwhich takes place in Bogotá.

Llamosa lifted 101 kilos for the silver medal in the snatch, a competition won by the Chinese Xinyi Peiwhich raised the bar with 105.

The bronze went to the Thai Ratannawan Wamalun, who lifted 101, the same as Llamosa, but the Colombian had the first turn.

The other Colombian julieth rodriguez he lifted 99 kilograms, close to the medals.

In clean and jerk, Llamosa got 123 kilos, although he tried to lift 127 in the final attempt, but failed and kept the bronze.

The Gold went to Pei with 128, the Silver went to Wanalun with 126 kg.

In total, Pei was El Oro with 233 kilograms, Wanalun was second with 227 and Llamosa was bronze with 224.

Colombia has a loot of three gold medals, four silver and bronze eye

SPORTS

More sports news

