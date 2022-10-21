For the International Day Against Climate Change, which will take place on October 24, National Geographic will launch “Scale for good”a special that will bring together a series of influencers from the region through a trip in which projects that seek to care for and restore the planet will be presented

In the program, the actress and Unicef ​​ambassador Thaynara Oliveira Gomesthe Argentine writer and psychologist Magali Tajes and the Mexican actor Gonzalo Garcia Vivanco They will share their travel stories, in which they had the opportunity to connect with the so-called NatGeo ‘explorers’, who carry out environmental impact projects.

In each delivery, which can be watch from October 24 on the National Geographic channel and on their official YouTube account, we will see the protagonists in each of their tours getting to know projects and learning the best way to contribute to caring for the planet.

Brazil, Colombia and Mexico will be part of this special. Photo: National Geographic

In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thaynara will join Brazilian explorers Marcelo Rheingantz, leader of the Rio Go Wild project, and Leonardo Lanna, head of the Mantis Project.

In Medellín, Colombia, Magalí will connect with the Colombian ecologist Ana María Benavides to discover all about her work to conserve threatened plants in the city’s Botanical Garden.

Finally, Gonzalo will disembark in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, to meet with marine biologists Paola Rodríguez Troncoso and Violeta Martínez Castillo, who will teach him more about their coral restoration project.