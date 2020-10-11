Natasha Stankovic shared photos and a video with her hearty Pandya and her son Agastya on her Instagram account on Sunday. With this, he wrote, ‘My favorite, my best friend and my love to Happy Birthday. You brought so much happiness in our life. I am thankful to you and every moment I spend with you. ‘
‘You Desire the Whole World’
He further wrote, ‘Can’t wait for you to come back and spend your time with Agastya because he is missing you the most. You are the best and we love you Always shine and inspire. You enjoy the happiness of the whole world.
Was engaged in the beginning of the year
Let us know that Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic surprised everyone by the sudden engagement on the first day of the year 2020. After this, he informed his fans on social media. Hardik proposed Natasha on a cruise. On July 20, this couple became the parents of a son.
.
Leave a Reply