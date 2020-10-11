Actress Natasha Stankovic is very active on social media. She often shares pictures with her husband and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. Natasha Stankovic wishes Hardik Pandya a birthday on October 11. He has shared many photos on social media and has written a cute note. Let’s say that Hardik is in Dubai for the IPL tournament and he is playing on behalf of Mumbai Indians team. At the same time, Natasha is at home with her son.

Natasha Stankovic shared love post

Natasha Stankovic shared photos and a video with her hearty Pandya and her son Agastya on her Instagram account on Sunday. With this, he wrote, ‘My favorite, my best friend and my love to Happy Birthday. You brought so much happiness in our life. I am thankful to you and every moment I spend with you. ‘



‘You Desire the Whole World’

He further wrote, ‘Can’t wait for you to come back and spend your time with Agastya because he is missing you the most. You are the best and we love you Always shine and inspire. You enjoy the happiness of the whole world.

Was engaged in the beginning of the year

Let us know that Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic surprised everyone by the sudden engagement on the first day of the year 2020. After this, he informed his fans on social media. Hardik proposed Natasha on a cruise. On July 20, this couple became the parents of a son.