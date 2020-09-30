Singer Natasha Koroleva explained the betrayal of her husband Sergei Glushko, known as Tarzan, by a midlife crisis. An interview with the artist was published on Youtube-channel of psychologist Alla Zanimonets.

“Girls should not forget that during this period of crisis all the most unfavorable things in the family take place. And husbands go to young people during this period, because your companion does not always share these feelings with you, ”said the Queen.

The singer noted that “it happens that you have a state of crisis, and your husband is on the rise, on the contrary, his testosterone is off scale, he wants fire.” According to her, men easily go through such a period: “I went to the left and, as it were, corrected the situation.”

On September 15, Tarzan posted a video on his Instagram account in which he confessed to an intimate relationship with two girls. “There was an incident: I cheated on my wife. And I speak about it openly, ”said Tarzan. Later, he deleted the video and explained that he had published a confession of treason by the Queen, as he received information about the presence of an explicit video from Channel One with his participation.

Earlier, Tarzan’s lover Anastasia Shulzhenko declared fear for her life. The girl accused Glushko’s wife of revenge.