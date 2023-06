In the new episode of Svetlana Bondarchuk’s show Light Around the World, singer Natasha Koroleva compared Moscow with St. Petersburg and spoke about the role of the capital in her life. She named St. Petersburg is a city for the soul, and Moscow is a city for building a career.

“I love Peter very much. Peter is a special city for me. And Moscow is the city that gave me all the opportunities. Now this is my house, ”said the artist.