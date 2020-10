Team India’s all-rounder is busy playing IPL 2020 in the UAE and winning the match to his team, on the other hand, his fiancĂ©e Natasha Stankovic and son Agastya are in the headlines by staying in India. Natasha Stankovich shared a photo with Hardik Pandya on social media.

Natasha Stankovic remains very active on social media. She is also seen sharing photos with Hardik. Recently, he shared a photo of himself with Hardik. While sharing the photo, Natasha has tagged Hardik with a heart emoji. The reaction of actress ex-boyfriend Ali Goni has also surfaced on Natasha and Hardik’s photos.

Ali has commented a heart emoji on Natasha’s post. At the same time, Hardik’s mother posted a kissing emoji with a heart emoji. Photo Fans shared by Natasha are very much liked. Natasha, while sharing the son’s photo a few days ago, wrote, ‘Agastya is now a month long … We love you hearty. She also tagged this photo to her husband Hardik Pandya.

Natasha Stankovich shared son Agastya’s photo after he was 2 months old. Natasha has adopted son Agastya. Hardik Pandya’s friend KL Rahul also commented on this photo and made a heart emoji on it.