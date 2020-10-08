Team India’s all-rounder is busy playing IPL 2020 in the UAE and winning the match to his team, on the other hand, his fiancée Natasha Stankovic and son Agastya are in the headlines by staying in India. Natasha Stankovich shared a photo with Hardik Pandya on social media.

Natasha Stankovic remains very active on social media. She is also seen sharing photos with Hardik. Recently, he shared a photo of himself with Hardik. While sharing the photo, Natasha has tagged Hardik with a heart emoji. The reaction of actress ex-boyfriend Ali Goni has also surfaced on Natasha and Hardik’s photos.

Ali has commented a heart emoji on Natasha’s post. At the same time, Hardik’s mother posted a kissing emoji with a heart emoji. Photo Fans shared by Natasha are very much liked. Natasha, while sharing the son’s photo a few days ago, wrote, ‘Agastya is now a month long … We love you hearty. She also tagged this photo to her husband Hardik Pandya.

Natasha Stankovich shared son Agastya’s photo after he was 2 months old. Natasha has adopted son Agastya. Hardik Pandya’s friend KL Rahul also commented on this photo and made a heart emoji on it.