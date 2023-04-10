Nathaniel Sanchez became one of the most beloved actresses in Peru thanks to “At the bottom there is room” and her role as Fernanda. When the Peruvian series announced its ninth season, fans expected the return of the beloved character, but it never happened and the interpreter explained on more than one occasion the reasons for her departure from production.

In a recent interview with Jesús Alzamora for the YouTube program “La banca”, the ‘Sister of Chucky’ revealed that she was determined to leave the program even before its end. Regarding the possibilities of resuming her work, she made it clear that they are nil and that it was not for economic reasons.

Why won’t Nataniel Sánchez return to “AFHS”?

Nataniel Sánchez even commented that he considered giving up “Al fondo hay sitio” before the series reached its eighth season. Photo: LR composition/YouTube Capture

“It is not about money, but that I no longer want to continue. She was prepared for that, to be told: ‘Stay! We paid you so much’, because we were important pieces. And I thought that, although they offer me a million, I don’t stay”, were the statements that put an end to the rumours.

After this, Nataniel Sánchez reaffirmed that he did not see a further future as Fernanda, since he wanted to do other things and had other needs as an artist.

How was Fernanda’s story?

The new season of “Al fondo hay sitio” presented an unexpected plot twist in the plot of the children of Joel and Fernanda to justify the absence of Nataniel Sánchez. Photo: America TV Go capture

The new chapters of “Al fondo hay sitio” explained that Fernanda is in Spain. She never got to resume her relationship with Joel Gonzales nor did she have two children, whom they named Doris and Nemo, as originally believed.

This all happened in Joel’s imagination, who couldn’t get over the breakup. However, the young Gonzales showed that he could have a new future if he put his mind to it with or without the love of his life.

