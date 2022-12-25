The actress Nathaniel Sanchez He has been living in Spain for several years, but that was not an impediment to send a Christmas message to his Peruvian followers. The remembered Fernanda de las Casas was one of the most beloved characters in the series “Al fondo hay sitio” due to her relationship with Joel Gonzales, played by Erick Elera. Many expected her to return in the new season of the América TV production; However, to the sadness of her fans, this did not happen.

“Today I would like to share with you that I sincerely hope that we can always seek union as a community, that we try to understand, even though it is sometimes difficult, that we look at the world and react influenced by those we have had to live and each experience is unique. I hope that this Christmas harmony reigns, is full of empathy and that our hearts are full of love and peace. ”, he wrote in his post.

Nataniel Sánchez explains why she has no intention of becoming a mother. Photo: composition / The Republic / YouTube capture

Followers call for the return of Fernanda de las Casas

After Nathaniel Sanchez He left a few words for his followers at Christmas time, several users took the opportunity to place an order. According to her comments on her Instagram account, some viewers showed her desire that she return to “Al fondo hay sitio”.

“Beautiful, return to ‘AFHS'”, “Return to ‘Al fondo hay sitio'”, “Return with Joel Gonzales”, are some of the messages that were sent to the Peruvian artist, who currently lives in Europe.

Nataniel Sánchez received messages from his followers. Photo: Nataniel Sánchez/Instagram

The time Amazon rejected Nataniel Sánchez

The actress Nathaniel Sanchez He was in our country recently and told an anecdote when applying for a production on the Amazon Prime platform, but unfortunately he was not chosen. The artist herself recounted part of her experience.

In this conversation, he revealed that in the call he forgot to mention that he worked on “Al fondo hay sitio”, one of the most successful series in Peru. Probably, that would have helped her to be selected.

Nataniel Sánchez was part of “María Pía y Timoteo”

The program “Maria Pia and Timothy” was one of the most remembered children’s programs on television, however, few know that Nataniel Sánchez, at the age of ten, was part of the cast of children who danced on the show.

He is currently 31 years old and has been part of the series “Al fondo hay sitio”, in addition he shared the conduction of the space “Very summer”, together with Erick Elera on América TV.

Nataniel Sánchez set foot on América Televisión for the first time with the program “María Pía y Timoteo”. Photo: Nataniel Sánchez/Facebook

‘Peluchín’ criticized Nataniel Sánchez for his Spanish accent

A few months ago, Rodrigo Gonzalez criticized actress Nataniel Sánchez for her Spanish accent after living in Spain for three years. The driver of “Love and Fire” commented that he lived in that country for a long time, but that he did not leave it.