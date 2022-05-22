Nathaniel Sanchez She talked with Jesús Alzamora about her latest auditions and revealed details of her career as an actress. The also host asked her about how she faces the casting now compared to her beginnings.

The popular Fernanda from “Al fondo hay lugar” affirmed that currently her auditions are to be enjoyed and that the character must have her profile.

Why didn’t you mention your role in “In the background there is room”?

The remembered actress said that she recently went through a casting and that, when asking about her work experience, she forgot to mention the leading roles she had, such as “In the background there is a place.”

Nathaniel Sanchez He specified that, after analyzing his audition, he was able to conclude that it was not the best and that, although he enjoyed it, he knew that he would not be chosen. She, in turn, revealed that this role was for Amazon Prime and that the actress they selected had another profile. “When something is for one, it is”, commented.

Why would Nathaniel Sánchez not return to “There is room in the background”?

The artist is one of the most acclaimed by the followers of “In the background there is a place”, who yearn for her return despite the fact that on many occasions she has revealed that she has no intention of returning to the series. Through her Instagram account, she said that she already had other commitments in Spain, the country where she currently lives.

“I was happy recording ‘Al fondo hay lugar’ and feeling that I am in their hearts until now is a great satisfaction for me. Thank you for the messages wishing my character to return. I have commitments here already stipulated and for other reasons I would not be part of it if there is a ninth season. I wanted to give myself this time to tell you personally”, concluded Nataniel Sánchez in his networks.

Did Nathaniel Sánchez argue with the producer of “In the background there is a place”?

In an interview for the YouTube channel “Soy Jackie Ford”, published in early May, the actress Nataniel Sánchez recalled an uncomfortable moment with the producer of “Al fondo hay lugar”.