Nathaniel Sanchez, exactriz of “Al fondo hay sitio” who currently resides in Spain, shows part of her day on her social networks and recently uploaded a video where she is seen in a dance class as a celebration of International Dance Day . But, she never expected that after said publication she would receive a series of questions that spoke of an alleged pregnancy. For this reason, the remembered Fernanda de las Casas decided to go out and respond.

YOU CAN SEE: Nataniel Sánchez hopes to return to work in Peru: “I hope that a project will appear in my country”

What was said about Nataniel Sánchez?

The peruvian artist He uploaded a video in which he participated in a dance choreography, but one detail did not go unnoticed by some users. According to certain comments, Nataniel had a “tummy” and, as usually happens on other occasions, she began to say that she could be expecting a baby

“Yesterday was International Dance Day, but with how happy it makes me, I must confess that for me the celebration is every time I dance,” was the description of the clip. Obviously, the interpreter did not sit idly by and spoke in her style.

YOU CAN SEE: Will Nataniel Sánchez return as Fernanda to “Al fondo hay sitio”? This said the actress

Nataniel Sánchez responds to rumors

After it was speculated that he would be in the “sweet wait”, Nathaniel Sanchez He did not wait long to go out and clarify the issue once and for all. She sportingly took the various comments alleging that she would be pregnant and responded wryly in her stories.

“After reading the comments of my last dance reel, I want to tell you that I have four weeks… of gas“He wrote in the publication where he shows his abdomen.

Nataniel Sánchez responds in networks. Photo: Instagram

Nataniel wants to return to work in Peru

the beloved actress Nathaniel Sanchez He recently gave an interview for a YouTube channel and expressed his desire to return to work in Peru. She assured that he hopes that a proposal will be presented to return to his place of origin because he is now in Spain.

“I still don’t know, I hope that a project appears in my country that allows me to go a little earlier. I am happy to return and work in Peru because it is my country, imagine, it is my roots, I am very proud to be Peruvian,” said.

#Nataniel #Sánchez #responds #rumors #supposed #pregnancy #actress