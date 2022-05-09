After spending four years outside of Peru, the actress Nathaniel Sanchez He returned and shook the national show business with his recent statements in an interview he gave for the YouTube channel Soy Jackie Ford, where he revealed that when he was 10 years old he was part of a children’s television program and that a well-known cheerleader yelled at him “very ugly ”.

According to the remembered Fernanda de las Casas, the presenter told her that she had made a mistake in one of the steps of the choreography; however, she did not remain silent and also raised her voice to defend herself against her. As you remember, the actress was part of the children’s show “María Pía y Timoteo” between 2001 and 2004.

“What happened is that my mother ‘Charito’ always taught me that respects keep respects and there was the mistaken idea that when you mistreat a child, the child for being a child had to remain silent. I don’t like being yelled at and it seems that she was at a bad time and made the serious mistake that she thought I’m smiling and that girl doesn’t kill flies. I have a very powerful genius, but I also love to smile,” he recalled.

Nataniel Sánchez assures that he does not let anyone disrespect him

Nataniel Sánchez stressed that when she is wrong about something, she is the first to accept it, but that was not the case at that time. In addition, the way the cheerleader told her did not seem appropriate, so she did not remain silent. “So, I raised my voice to him as well. She did not expect me to raise her voice to her and she got upset, ”she limited.

“She left for me and started saying that I made a mistake in the choreography and you, Jacky, know from Chumbe that I am against Chancona. If I make a mistake, I am aware and say ‘I was wrong’. I am demanding, but I was not wrong, we had done the choreography over and over again, but someone had to be blamed. He yelled at me very ugly, I was 10 years old, I felt exposed and told him: don’t yell at me! ”, he added.

Nataniel Sánchez remembers the first time he stepped on the set of María Pía and Timoteo

The Peruvian actress began her artistic career at a very young age, being one of her first appearances on América TV as a dancer. The one who prepared it was the renowned choreographer Arturo Chumbe, to whom she holds immense affection.

For this reason, in 2019, Nataniel Sánchez dedicated a publication to him on Facebook where he expresses his affection and remembers his time in the children’s program “María Pía y Timoteo”.

Nataniel Sánchez set foot on América Televisión for the first time with the program “María Pía y Timoteo”. Photo: Nataniel Sánchez/Facebook

“In this photo, I was 10 years old. I remember that it was the first time I stepped foot in Studio 4 of Barranco de América Televisión. I was going to dance on the ‘María Pía y Timoteo’ program. Next to me is Arturo Chumbe, he was my dance teacher, but over the years he became my father, my brother, but above all my friend! What a beautiful gift of life to have crossed paths. The greatest blessing is to have been able to preserve, cultivate and respect our friendship! Thank you for taking care of me so many times! I love you so much!” the post reads.

Nataniel Sánchez omitted question about the relationship he had with Mario Hart

